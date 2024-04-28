White Pine Capital LLC Sells 100 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 33,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,935,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $645,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $6.55 on Friday, hitting $431.00. 41,874,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,550,872. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $436.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.40. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $315.05 and a 52-week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

