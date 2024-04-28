Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 12,354 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000. Skyworks Solutions makes up approximately 1.3% of Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $789,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,741,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,675,000 after buying an additional 338,820 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 10,450.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,500,000 after buying an additional 83,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,662,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,419. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $115.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.80.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

