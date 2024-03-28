Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Greencore Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LON GNC traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 119.10 ($1.51). 762,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 103.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 95.13. Greencore Group has a one year low of GBX 68.35 ($0.86) and a one year high of GBX 121.50 ($1.54). The company has a market cap of £557.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,710.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greencore Group

In other news, insider Harshitkumar (Hetal) Shah bought 40,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £39,586.12 ($50,026.69). In related news, insider Harshitkumar (Hetal) Shah purchased 40,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £39,586.12 ($50,026.69). Also, insider Anne O’Leary purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £52,500 ($66,346.52). Insiders bought a total of 140,394 shares of company stock worth $14,208,612 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

