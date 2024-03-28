Insider Selling: Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) Insider Sells 2,944 Shares of Stock

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 2,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.59), for a total value of £20,019.20 ($25,299.13).

Cohort stock opened at GBX 660.30 ($8.34) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 566.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 530.41. Cohort plc has a one year low of GBX 410 ($5.18) and a one year high of GBX 692 ($8.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of £274.09 million, a PE ratio of 2,078.79 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,242.42%.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

