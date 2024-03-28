iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.08. 659,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.78.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.