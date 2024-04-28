First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.76% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $65,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

FTCS opened at $82.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.10. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $70.91 and a 1 year high of $85.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

