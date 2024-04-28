Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Short Interest Up 31.9% in April

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the March 31st total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Takara Bio Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKBIF remained flat at $23.20 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20. Takara Bio has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $23.20.

Takara Bio Company Profile

Takara Bio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in bioindustry, contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), and gene therapy businesses in Japan, China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company sells reagents and instruments, including genetic research reagents and testing kits; products related to coronavirus testing comprising in vitro diagnostics that detect viruses; analytical reagents; single-cell analysis systems; gene expression research reagents; fluorescent proteins series; genome-editing research reagents; iPS cell research reagents; and products for stem cell culturing and induction of differentiation under the TaKaRa, Clontech, and Cellartis brand names.

