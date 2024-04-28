Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Short Interest Up 31.9% in April

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the March 31st total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Takara Bio Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TKBIF remained flat at $23.20 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20. Takara Bio has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $23.20.
Takara Bio Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Takara Bio
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Takara Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takara Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.