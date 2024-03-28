Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.80

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.80 and last traded at $30.76, with a volume of 111726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.47.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Adachi bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,367. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1,069.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 167.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 779.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

