Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the February 29th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NETD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 37,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,510. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NETD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Company Profile

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

