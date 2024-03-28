Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TBLA. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.94.

Shares of TBLA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.47. 1,200,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,394. Taboola.com has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.96 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taboola.com will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taboola.com news, CTO Lior Golan sold 10,187 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $49,508.82. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,370,114.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Eldad Maniv sold 142,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $625,240.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,399,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,168,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Lior Golan sold 10,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $49,508.82. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $12,370,114.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 480,946 shares of company stock worth $2,055,413. 23.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

