Northstar Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $130.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $105.51 and a 12 month high of $131.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

