Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,133,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,281,000 after acquiring an additional 57,277 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $335.18 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $246.26 and a 1 year high of $348.88. The company has a market capitalization of $115.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $338.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

