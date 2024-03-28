Qtum (QTUM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $56.35 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $489.43 million and $56.35 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $4.67 or 0.00006586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,571.69 or 0.05035178 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00077151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00024984 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010255 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00017520 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017372 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00004777 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

