Absolute Capital Management LLC Buys 2,558 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $48.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.07. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

