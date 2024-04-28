Absolute Capital Management LLC Has $576,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $157.91 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.54. The company has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

