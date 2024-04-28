Absolute Capital Management LLC Increases Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $374,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $223,373,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 87.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,616,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $89.80 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2827 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

