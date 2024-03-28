Sebold Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 4.1% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $525.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $513.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.81. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $364.88 and a one year high of $536.63. The stock has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

