SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,668,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,320. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.96 and its 200-day moving average is $186.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $206.05.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

