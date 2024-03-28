Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.070-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $194.0 million-$195.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.2 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.380-0.390 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CXM. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.59.

CXM opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 118.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $17.14.

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 27,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $363,002.77. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 382,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,123 in the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 687,969 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

