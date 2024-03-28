Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Thinkific Labs Stock Performance
OTCMKTS THNCF opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17. Thinkific Labs has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $3.15.
About Thinkific Labs
