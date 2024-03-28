Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Short Interest Update

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the February 29th total of 113,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 82.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryve Foods during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stryve Foods by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryve Foods by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 231,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Stryve Foods Stock Down 1.6 %

SNAX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.35. 34,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,248. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Stryve Foods has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.