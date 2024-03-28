Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Up 164.0% in March

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, an increase of 164.0% from the February 29th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,155. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $14.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.1014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 67.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong.

