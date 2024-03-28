TFI International Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TFI International in a report issued on Tuesday, March 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $7.57 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2024 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFII. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TFI International from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TFI International in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on TFI International from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TFI International from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TFI International from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.28.

TFI International Trading Up 0.1 %

TFI International stock opened at $159.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.85 and its 200 day moving average is $130.42. TFI International has a one year low of $100.96 and a one year high of $161.98.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. TFI International’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of TFI International by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TFI International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd grew its position in shares of TFI International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 381,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,932,000 after buying an additional 24,730 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

