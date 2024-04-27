Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,507,705 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 603,189 shares.The stock last traded at $18.49 and had previously closed at $18.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $25.00 to $23.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The firm had revenue of $212.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,710,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,236 shares in the last quarter. FACT Capital LP increased its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 509,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 63,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter worth $11,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

