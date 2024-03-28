Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $579.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.80. The stock has a market cap of $220.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.10%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.00.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

