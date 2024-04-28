Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Update

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,700 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the March 31st total of 271,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,477.0 days.

Shares of AMDWF stock remained flat at $9.77 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. Amada has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.71.

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS SPACE series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

