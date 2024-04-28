Short Interest in Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Rises By 20.0%

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Andrea Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANDR remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. Andrea Electronics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

Andrea Electronics Company Profile

Andrea Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally.

