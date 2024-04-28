Short Interest in Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Rises By 20.0%

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Andrea Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANDR remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. Andrea Electronics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
Andrea Electronics Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Andrea Electronics
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Andrea Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrea Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.