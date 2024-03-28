TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Reaches New 1-Year High at $133.94

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $133.94 and last traded at $132.92, with a volume of 17882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TriNet Group

TriNet Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.47.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.46. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 87.97%. The business had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 5,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $648,132.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,851.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 5,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $648,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,851.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,783 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $324,692.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,046 shares in the company, valued at $14,589,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,432 shares of company stock worth $4,809,967. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 46.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.