Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Buys 394 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,992,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,461,000 after purchasing an additional 259,144 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,761,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,314,000 after purchasing an additional 820,801 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,649,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,928,000 after acquiring an additional 74,605 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,614,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,718,000 after acquiring an additional 120,311 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,116,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,557,000 after acquiring an additional 228,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMPL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.40. The company had a trading volume of 611,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,045. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.72.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 11.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

