Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Boosts Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $1,632,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 28,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PBH stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $70.47. 158,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,401. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -42.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.52. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.96 and a twelve month high of $75.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $282.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Insider Activity at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $368,184.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,446. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

