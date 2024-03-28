VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $226.47 and last traded at $226.66. Approximately 2,484,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 9,013,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.08.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMH. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,553,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,198,000 after purchasing an additional 970,943 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,122,000 after buying an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,273,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 732,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,948,000 after buying an additional 371,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,974,000 after buying an additional 356,057 shares during the last quarter.
About VanEck Semiconductor ETF
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
