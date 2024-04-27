Bfsg LLC Invests $27,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VGT opened at $503.90 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $374.52 and a 12-month high of $536.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $514.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $483.23.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.