Bfsg LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VERI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone in the third quarter worth about $27,000. L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Veritone by 48.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Veritone by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Veritone by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 439,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 106,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

VERI opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Veritone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65.

Veritone ( NASDAQ:VERI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.67 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 120.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Veritone from $1.85 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

