BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a growth of 441.6% from the February 29th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

BuzzFeed Stock Performance

Shares of BZFDW opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. BuzzFeed has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.12.

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BuzzFeed

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BuzzFeed stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. It offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.