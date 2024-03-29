ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $95.85 and last traded at $97.19. 179,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 378,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.31.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.19.

Get ProShares Ultra Semiconductors alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USD. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $71,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 9.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $312,000.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.