Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Up 200.4% in March

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,085,600 shares, an increase of 200.4% from the February 29th total of 4,689,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Uni-President China Stock Performance
Uni-President China stock remained flat at $0.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. Uni-President China has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $0.91.
Uni-President China Company Profile
