Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Up 200.4% in March

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,085,600 shares, an increase of 200.4% from the February 29th total of 4,689,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Uni-President China Stock Performance

Uni-President China stock remained flat at $0.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. Uni-President China has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $0.91.

Uni-President China Company Profile

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

