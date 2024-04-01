Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

ALT traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,746,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,027,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.05. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,185,000 after acquiring an additional 227,677 shares during the last quarter. Gerber LLC bought a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth about $2,878,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altimmune by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Altimmune by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

