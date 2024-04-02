Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Down 2.0 %

CMCM opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. Cheetah Mobile has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Cheetah Mobile worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

