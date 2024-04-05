Maxim Group Increases Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $110.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Maxim Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Europe raised their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.10.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $79.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 102.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average of $62.72. Celsius has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,895,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,895,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $2,015,198.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,094,783 shares of company stock valued at $62,679,671 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

