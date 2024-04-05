O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $1,240.00 at Evercore ISI

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $1,235.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORLY. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,090.76.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,099.63 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $855.24 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,080.63 and its 200-day moving average is $995.80.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

