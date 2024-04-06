WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WEC traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $80.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.56. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

