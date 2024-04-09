Long Walk Management LP Grows Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Long Walk Management LP raised its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares during the period. Floor & Decor comprises about 19.9% of Long Walk Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Long Walk Management LP’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $30,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FND. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

FND traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.49. 53,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.24. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $636,375.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $702,978.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,233.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,089 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

