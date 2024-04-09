Susquehanna Reaffirms Positive Rating for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Susquehanna reissued their positive rating on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ENPH. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.03.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $115.24 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $231.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.69 and its 200-day moving average is $112.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,542,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 348.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 173,628 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 326.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after acquiring an additional 122,735 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

