Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.71

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and traded as high as $11.79. Leonardo shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 12,580 shares changing hands.

Leonardo Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53.

Leonardo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.