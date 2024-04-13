Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD) Major Shareholder Sells $330,000.00 in Stock

Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abri Ventures I, Llc sold 600,000 shares of Collective Audience stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,013,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,192.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Collective Audience Price Performance

NASDAQ CAUD opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85. Collective Audience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $38.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collective Audience

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Collective Audience stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Collective Audience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

About Collective Audience

