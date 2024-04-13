Crumly & Associates Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 62,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,000. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $359,000.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SMIN stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.76. The stock had a trading volume of 100,739 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.57 million, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.67. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $55.12.

About iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.