aelf Market Capitalization Hits $402.98 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000877 BTC on exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $402.98 million and approximately $9.36 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, aelf has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000940 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000597 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,390,239 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

