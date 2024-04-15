Capital Analysts LLC Raises Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.54. 2,264,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.81 and a 12 month high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $962,156.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,742.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,204 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.08.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

