Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,998,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,177,019. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.42.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.