Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $392,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.32.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.03. 26,399,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,372,000. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

